Ill-considered

Prime Minister Imran Khan has unexpectedly criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to lockdown India without considering the implications for the livelihood of the poor.

The population of India is more than five times that of Pakistan; seen that way, the situation in India is not so bad. Besides India, the other countries which decided to go into lockdown at an early stage are now rapidly returning to normalcy. Our leaders should draw lessons from the experiences of other countries rather than jumping to impulsive conclusions.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad