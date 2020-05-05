Over the decades, National Savings has been fooling the public that it is computerizing its records. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the NSC feels like a modern torture center, tormenting citizens for the crime of investing their savings and then every month begging for the profits. Now that everyone is preferring 'digital payments', then why not National Savings? When monthly profits can be electronically transferred to individual bank accounts as well as mobile wallets, then why do customers need to visit banks to perform the job manually? An automatic SMS could be generated to inform the customer.

We were too excited after Tanya Aidrus and Raza Baqir’s statements during the Digital Pakistan Vision Launch – and they were very confident. Undoubtedly, it is an uphill task and they will face resistance from stakeholders who have been misusing the manual system over the years. The much-glorified Tania Aidrus, Raza Baqir and Hafeez Sheikh have no clue on how to bring about reforms to make a Digital Pakistan. They must deliver or make way. To achieve this goal, the portfolio of the IT and Telecom ministry must be given to a professional who should be well versed in IT and telecom to achieve the goals in given clear framework.

Engr M Usman Javed Sial

Bahawalpur