Protecting the constitution

We have a wonderful written constitution, but never never fully implemented in letter and spirit by successive rulers throughout the country. Many of its Articles which are people-friendly appear to be ‘suspended Articles' – like proverbial dead letters. The constitution requires an implementation law(s) that our parliamentarians have yet to pass. The constitution is important because it protects our rights. It enables us to have justice and helps us know our limitations and the right things we should do in order for us to become a good citizen.

The present coalition government rulers advocate the reversal of the landmark 18th Amendment in the constitution. This move will be disastrous for the federation. Moreover, the future of the said constitutional change in any event is uncertain for a series of constitutional and political reasons. Critically, some of the most pressing of these concerns in the process of constitutional change itself. Since the constitution is the fundamental law, the present government must strive to operate within it. The question is: what prevents the rulers from implementing the suspended type of articles in our constitution, instead of playing with fire in this age of countless crisies?

Hashim Abro

Islamabad