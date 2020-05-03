Indian forces deliberately target civilian population along LoC

RAWALPINDI: Indian troops initiated unprovoked fire in Hajipir and Sankh sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) deliberately targeting civilian population late on Friday night.Due to indiscriminate fire of automatics, rockets, heavy mortars and artillery, an innocent woman in Khwaja Bandi village, sustained serious injuries, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The injured was evacuated to a nearby health facility and being provided with medical care.

Meanwhile, a senior Indian diplomat was summoned to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian troops along the LoC.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian troops, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

“These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security,” the Foreign Office said.

It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary, India could not divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars and automatic weapons.

In 2020, India has so far committed 940 ceasefire violations.