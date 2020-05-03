Shahbaz Sharif slams Indian aggression at LoC

LAHORE: PML-N President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif has expressed empathy and concern for a woman wounded in Indian shelling across the Line of Control.

In his message on Saturday, Shahbaz warned India against provoking war in the region at a time when the world should focus on providing relief to the masses amidst a raging pandemic. He said the extremist RSS jingoism is ruling India through its proxy BJP.

He said India shouldn’t forget the jaw-breaking response by Pakistan on February 27, 2019. The world is fighting against the new coronavirus while India is fighting against humanity, he said. Even at a time when the Indian government should be busy helping people beyond any discrimination, it is consumed by its prejudices and racist persuasions.

The PML-N president lauded the courage and resilience of people living in areas near the Line of Control. He expressed solidarity and sympathy with the woman wounded in the attack.

Meanwhile, Shahbaz also slated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement that “the elite imposed the lockdown”, terming it troubling at several levels. “In addition to evading responsibility for the decision, it shows the government is in disarray and the PM lacks the ability to run the affairs of the state,” he added.

He also condoled with the bereaved families of overseas Pakistani doctors who have laid down their lives while serving at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19. “Pakistan is proud of its sons and daughters who refuse to give up in spite of grave risks to their lives,” he said. ­