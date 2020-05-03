Governor Sarwar launches ration campaign for Christians

LAHORE : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has launched a campaign to provide ration to the poor Christian families whose breadwinners lost their jobs in the wake of coronavirus pandemic crisis.

Launching the ration distribution campaign at the central church in Shahdra on Saturday, the governor said that some 500,000 families would be provided ration in collaboration with the Punjab Development Network. He said the PTI government was truly following the vision of Quaid-e-Azam by ensuring protection of life and property of minorities.

Terming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi butcher of Gujarat, the governor said Modi was constantly targeting minorities and prove himself the biggest extremist and anti-humanity person in the world.

The governor said the Christian community was also facing tough economic situation as most businesses were closed in the wake of coronavirus.

For this reason alone, he said, he had himself came to Shahdra to provide Christians ration as well as fulfil their other needs. “We will continue standing beside the Christian community until the coronavirus pandemic subsides,” he said.

The governor said the Punjab Development Network, Sarwar Foundation, Sheikh Ijaz Trust, Akhuwat and other social welfare organisations were working day in and day out to provide ration to the poor families in these testing times. He said some 200,000 poor families in Lahore alone had been provided ration. He said ration distribution in other cities was also in progress.

He said those participating in the distribution of ration were actually serving the humanity. Chaudhry Sarwar said the PTI government was ensuring provision of all basic rights to the minorities in the country and added that even the US acknowledged that minorities in Pakistan were safe and strong.

He said the minorities are being subjected to torture in India. He demanded that the United Nations and other world bodies should play their role to save the lives and properties of minorities in India.

He said the world bodies should ensure that extremism being committed against the minorities was stopped forthwith. “No country can become strong and prosper without strengthening its minority communities,” Chaudhry Sarwar said.

Meanwhile, the governor also inspected ration distribution process at Rescue 1122 Shahdra head office.

He lauded the role of Rescue 1122 officials for transparent and proper distribution of ration among the poor families. He said the war against coronavirus pandemic would be won by the nation while working hand-in-hand.

PTI leaders Mian Waheed Ahmad, Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood Gujjar, Malik Asif Advocate, Pastor Ijaz Gill, Father Atif Younas and Rescuee1122 DG Dr Rizwan Naseer accompanied the governor.