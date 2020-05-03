People are talking about

-- the fact that most government officials, including the Prime Minister, do not wear protective masks while appearing in public and how they are setting a bad example for the public. People say though wearing masks has not been made mandatory; it is something medical experts recommend, so it would be a sensible act on the part of officials and other persons who can influence the public to wear masks when they are out and about.

-- the disclosure that apart from the government officials and their families who benefitted from the BISP, policemen and court employees also took advantage of the scheme which was intended to help underprivileged families. People say it boggles the mind how those who get a steady, monthly income have no scruples about taking the bread out of the mouths of those poor persons who relied on this small amount to survive, so hopefully the new system will have weeded all these spongers out.

-- the fact that a stalwart of the opposition in the National Assembly has rejected the suggestion that the parliamentarians hold a virtual meeting and is insisting that a session be held at Parliament House, yet refuses to attend the court when he is summoned because there will be ‘too many people there’ and he is susceptible to getting infected with the virus. People say this proves that political entities are adept at making excuses whether they make sense or not.

-- the fact that unscrupulous persons dealing in fruit use acetylene to ripen fruit, especially bananas and how harmful this practice is for the health of the public. People say if these persons do not have a conscience then at least the food authorities, or whichever department is in charge of such matters, should be more vigilant and check what is going on in their area so that stocks can be confiscated and the culprits fined.

-- the fact that the governor of Sindh has blamed the public because he has been infected by the COVID-19 virus and how it is an uncalled for reaction since he went about his official duties without taking the necessary precautions. People say the ‘blame game’ habit is so common among politicians that they speak without thinking and often make unnecessary remarks that are difficult to dismiss to forget even after an apology has been made.

-- the disappointing news that many groups pf workers/employees resort to going on strike when their demands are not met and how they should reconsider this form of protest when the country is already going through a crisis. People say while some demands of striking personnel are justified, matters should be sorted out with a different approach instead of pressuring the government, which has no option but to give in as it already has to deal with multiple issues during this time.

-- the shocking news item that reveals that investors of Rs40,000 prize bonds had drawn out Rs254 billion by April 15th out of an overall reserve of Rs258 billion. People say it was a good decision by the government to discontinue these prize bonds of large denomination, which is something that should not have been allowed in the first place as ‘investors’ could buy large chunks of these bonds, while the general public could not afford to. -- I.H.