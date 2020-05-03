Two more die of COVID-19 taking death toll to 32 in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi : COVID-19, the disease caused by 2019 novel coronavirus has claimed another two lives here in the district in last 24 hours taking the total number of coronavirus related deaths so far reported from Rawalpindi to 32 while the illness has already claimed four lives in Islamabad Capital Territory.

Both the two patients died of COVID-19 in the district in the last 24 hours were residents of Rawal Town, the thickly populated area from where 15 deaths have already been reported due to the illness. Both the patients were over 60 years of age according to the district health department.

It is important that as many as four confirmed patients of COVID-19 belonging to the federal capital have already lost their lives due to the infection that has so far claimed a total of 34 lives in the twin cities.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that in the last 24 hours, as many as 52 patients have been tested positive for the infection in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi taking the total number of confirmed patients belonging to the region to 926.

The COVID-19 claimed another two lives in the district while another 30 patients have been tested positive in Rawalpindi taking the total number of confirmed patients of the disease from the district to 561, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Saturday.

He added that all the 14 persons from ‘Tableeghi Jamaat’ who were under quarantine at Zakariya Masjid in Westridge Rawalpindi and University of Engineering and Technology Taxila have been cleared from quarantine and at present, some 987 persons are under quarantine at their homes in the district.

He added that as many as 94 confirmed patients of COVID-19 are in isolation at their homes while around 280 confirmed patients have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town.

Meanwhile, another 22 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours in Islamabad Capital Territory taking the tally to 365 in the federal capital of which four have lost their lives and 44 have recovered. On Saturday, a total of 317 active cases of COVID-19 were undergoing treatment at the hospitals and in isolation at their homes in ICT.