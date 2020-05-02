Three kidnapped for ransom

SUKKUR: Three residents of Karampur were kidnapped for ransom by dacoits. The three residents of Karampur including Aslam Solangi, Gulsher Khaskheli and Wazir Jamali received separate phone calls by a woman who invited them to meet her. All of them were subsequently kidnapped and now the kidnappers have demanded Rs three million ransom for their release. According to police, the three are being held in the thick riverine forest of Gharhi Taigho. For the last one year several incidents of kidnapping have come to the surface where a woman trapped the victims by calling them on their cell numbers.