Pandemic renders 12m jobless in Pakistan: Governor Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said the PTI government is making the all-out effort to protect all segments especially the marginalised section of society in fighting a war against Covid-19 in the country.

Speaking to different delegations that called on him at Governor’s House Friday, Chaudhry Sarwar stressed that all political and religious parties should play their due role in handling the pandemic and the economic meltdown in the country. He said that masses should also observe complete precautionary measures to stay protected from the dreadful coronavirus. He regretted that coronavirus pandemic had caused severe economic crisis across the globe and added that some 12 million people had lost their jobs in Pakistan alone.

Being cognizant of the ground realities, he said, the federal and Punjab governments were taking all possible measures to help them besides providing them ration.

The war against coronavirus pandemic is not an issue of a person or a political party but of whole nation. So it is high time that all Pakistanis join hands and defeat the pandemic, he said. Asserting that this is no time of playing petty politics, Chaudhry Sarwar said all political and religious parties should create awareness and educate masses about protective measures.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that he himself in collaboration with Punjab Development Network comprising of 60 welfare organisations was working to provide ration to some 500,000 poor families.