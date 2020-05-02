Pak hockey facing major challenges

LAHORE: Lockdown due to global pandemic has added problems to an already dilapidated national sport of hockey and as the Pakistan Hockey Federation secretary Olympian Asif Bajwa said, under the current situation they will be facing major challenges in the coming days.

The coronavirus and lockdown will also have a negative impact on the economic situation of the country's sports. Talking to media, he said that due to the postponement of national and international events due to corona virus, national hockey players have become unemployed and “we will face more severe challenges in the coming days.”

The Secretary Hockey Federation said that due to the virus, all foreign tours of national junior and senior teams including Junior Asia Cup and Azlan Shah Cup have been postponed while the domestic calendar will be restructured if the situation improves.

The Secretary PHF said that the purpose of the online fitness plan of the players is to keep them active and fit. On the other hand, work is underway on the Pakistan Hockey League but the holding of the league this year depends on the circumstances.

In addition, the PHF has postponed all national and international activities until August. According to the PHF schedule, the national junior hockey team was scheduled to play 12 matches against the junior teams of the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium in the first week of May.

The national hockey team's tour of Europe in June-July has also been postponed due to the corona virus situation in those countries. If life returns to normalcy after coronavirus, training camps for national teams can be held before August, but no domestic hockey event will be held until August.