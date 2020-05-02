One can only marvel at how the Western world adopts double standards when it comes to the question of protecting human rights across the world? On the one hand, many in the West proudly professes to uphold human rights wherever they are violated; while on the other hand they have been mum over the human rights violations that the Indian army has been committing for the last seven decades in occupied Kashmir.

This clearly shows that the Western world does not care for the violation of human rights in those countries where it seeks to further its economic interests.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi