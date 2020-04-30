close
Thu Apr 30, 2020
COAS condoles ex-CJCSC Sharif’s death

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday expressed grief on the demise of former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Admiral Mohammad Sharif. Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar quoted COAS in a tweet as: “May Allah bless the departed soul in eternal peace and give strength to the bereaved family, Aamen.”

