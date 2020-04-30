Sindh denies reports of lifting lockdown from May 1

KARACHI: The Sindh government late on Wednesday night denied the reports doing rounds on the social and mainstream media that it had decided to lift the lockdown against coronavirus from May 1, 2020.

In a statement, Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that no such decision was taken to lift the lockdown in the province. Instead, a meeting was held, which held consultations on the proposal to ease the lockdown regime in the province, he said.

Nasir said it was the desire of the Sindh government that businesses in the province should be granted concessions in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures for resumption of business activities in the province. He said consultation on this issue was continuing and the people would be informed once it was completed. Nasir said protection of health and lives of the people of the province is the foremost priority of the provincial government.

He said businesses would be allowed to reopen once all the protective measures were taken in accordance with the relevant SOPs.

