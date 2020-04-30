PU online competitions

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) Directorate of Students Affairs has announced All Pakistan Online Poetry and Essay Competitions in which all Pakistanis can participate. In a press statement, the PU spokesman said in order to engage people in positive activities at home due to lockdown, various departments of the university have launched online competitions to provide a platform for mental well-being and good physical health of the people.