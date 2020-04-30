Kaleem aims to play in Qatar, Saudi Arabia leagues

KARACHI: After playing leagues in a number of countries around the world, Pakistan football team former captain and the premier striker Kaleemullah has now set his eyes on playing leagues in Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

“I want to play in Qatar and Saudi Arabia leagues because there opportunities are good,” Kaleem told ‘The News’ in an interview.

“Their leagues are strong due to the presence of more solid professional players. Their leagues are of high rank in the entire Asia, so I will make my best effort to play in those leagues to further hone my skills and enrich my experience,” the 27-year old forward said.

Starting his professional career through a stint with Kyrgyzstan’s top club Dordoi Bishkek in 2014-2015 season, Kaleem went on to represent US clubs Sacramento Republic and Tulsa Roughnecks in the United Soccer League (USL) before playing for Turkish clubs Serhat Ardahanspor and Igdirspor and Iraqi clubs Al-Najaf FC and Zakho FC.

He is currently associated with Zakho. His contract expires in June.

“In January, the league had stopped in Iraq. My contract with Zakho is up till June. If the league does not start then my contract will be expired. I have been in talks with new clubs. Which league starts at which time and when it will end -- these things will become clear in the coming months,” Kaleem said.

When asked about his professional journey and how it started and how much it has benefitted him, Kaleem said it was a solid stint.

“When a player watches matches on television, he wishes how fantastic it would have been had he played in that particular league,” Kaleem said. “I always thought that I have to play football, solid football, and to play for the country and raise national flag,” the striker said.

“But the biggest issue was that our former players had not played in foreign leagues. But time changed and from Pakistan winger Mohammad Adil went abroad. And it inspired me and I thought if Adil goes abroad I have also the capability to go abroad and can play in foreign leagues,” Kaleem recalled. “I changed my thoughts and I started struggle, trained hard, coaches also supported me and they advised me that I should go abroad as I have the capability,” Kaleem said.

“When I was hired by Kyrgyzstan’s club Dordoi Bishkek it opened the doors for me. I treaded that path, went to the United States and then never stopped. Now I feel very well when I play in foreign leagues, in a professional environment, huge stadiums, professional coaches, trainers and getting experience by playing with foreign players,” he said.

Kaleem said that playing in foreign leagues is a huge boost for him.

“The type of exposure I get through foreign leagues is not less than international matches. Now I don’t feel any pressure when I go with Pakistan team unlike in the past when we would feel a sort of pressure. Hardly we would play three or four matches in a year and when we would go abroad we felt pressure and would return after losing the games,” he said. “We lacked confidence. But when you play abroad it instils in you confidence and this also enhances your self-belief,” Kaleem said.

He reiterated that Pakistan direly needs a professional league. He added a PSL-type league is on the cards after the COVID-19 pandemic ends. “Already we have talked to people of private sector and those people have agreed to hold a PSL-type league but due to COVID-19 we have suspended the things. When this menace ends we will inform media what type of league we are going to hold,” the seasoned player said.

“Only a PSL-type league can promote football in Pakistan. When our league becomes professional the youth will be inspired and they will set their aim of becoming part of that league. They will be motivated,” he said.

He said that for the last eight years his own province Balochistan which is producing the gem of talent was ignored.

“Balochistan has been the solid players producer in Pakistan. Almost every time we have four to five players in the Pakistan team from this province. But the way Balochistan has been ignored for the last eight years the whole province has been affected,” Kaleem said.

“If we see the Premier League so four clubs in that pool of elite teams belong to Balochistan. Their league matches were shifted to Lahore and Multan. If you put the matches of the clubs in other provinces then who will meet their expenses because in Balochistan there are no such sponsors supporting football,” Kaleem said.