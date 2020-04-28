close
Tue Apr 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2020

Minister praises NGOs

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2020

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid met representatives of private welfare organisations at her office here on Monday. Khalid Mumtaz Qazi from NIMIR Industrial Chemicals and Shabbir Hussain from ZIL Limited were present in the meeting. The organisations donated 15,000 soaps for the deserving people. The minister praised this gesture of generosity from the private organisations. The Health Minister said, “I greatly appreciate this great contribution by the private organisations. At this moment of trial, philanthropists and welfare organisations are playing a commendable role in supporting the marginalised communities and supporting the government.”

Latest News

More From Lahore