One-third of Punjab police on duty against virus

LAHORE:Almost one-third force of Punjab Police Department has been performing duties as frontline soldiers against coronavirus risking their lives to protect precious lives across the province for the last over one month.

Every official from the rank of constable to the Inspector General of Police is concerned for the safety of citizens. The duty chart available with The News shows that overall 56,624 cops have been deployed to cope with the pandemic across the province. Out of the total deployment, at least 22,000 cops have been deputed at major and minor arteries by setting up 1,109 police check posts to implement Section 144 so that citizens’ movement could be contained.

During the partial lockdown started on March 21, 2020, Punjab police checked 182,678 vehicles and 437,646 bikes over pillion-riding across the province. Police also checked 904,520 persons over unnecessary movement in the city and congested places. Police also took action against violators of Section 144 under section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code. At least 21,176 FIRs were registered and 42,346 accused persons were nominated. Police also arrested 26,733 accused persons who were causing spread of coronavirus. Police took security bonds from 38,770 persons and warning was issued to 547,407 persons; 15,613 people also secured bails from the respective courts. Police also took action against 3,447 shops and 227 restaurants since the lockdown was imposed. The hoarders and illegal profiteers jumped in without caring the lives of the poor, special police forces also got alerted against them and registered 456 cases against 954 nominated accused persons. Police also arrested 453 accused persons under Price Control and Hording Act. The frontline soldiers of Punjab Police fighting on all fronts also continued community policing under which they launched awareness campaign for over 220,535 citizens. The cops also provided assistance to 409,816. Special police teams registered cases against 456 hoarders under 3/7 Price Control and Hording Act 1977. Out of the total cases, eight were registered on the complaint of police and 448 on the complaint of district administration. Police recovered 494,340kg wheat, 337,765kg sugar, 153,546kg other items, 250,802 masks, 999 sanitizers, and 28 medical equipment from the hoarders.

According to the pro forma available with The News, Punjab police have 6,356 sanitizers, 64,528 hand gloves, 56,366 face masks and 6,430 PPEs. Due to the inadequate PPE, 35 cops of the force fell victim to the virus out which 22 were confirmed positive. The report shows that 7,295 suspected people have been kept at 301 quarantine centres/Tablighi Marakaz; 2,303 tablighi members, 1,392 number of zaireen, 1,358 foreigners and 2,242 others have been housed in these centres. Out of the total suspects, 1,885 were tested positive, 3,605

negative while the result of 3,933 is pending. The people who recovered from the virus included 8,098 tablighi, 1,958 zaireen, 329 foreigners and 1,245 others. Following the instructions of Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastagir, Punjab police launched a crackdown against beggars. Police took action against 3,630 male beggars, 1,345 female beggars, and 371 child beggars.

Police registered 136 cases against the fraudsters who tried to take the cash of Ehsaas Kafalat Programme. Police recovered Rs1,492,100 in cash from defrauders, recovered 12 devices, 33 ID cards, and one notebook. Punjab police department stood shoulder to shoulder with the destitute of nation and paid Rs120 million from their salaries for food packages of deserving families.

DIG Operations Punjab Suhail Sukhera has warned citizens to contain their unnecessary movement in the city as number of confirmed cases affected with Coronavirus had increased across the province. Punjab Police will take strict action against persons involved in violations of SOPs devised in wake of Covid-19 spread, he added. Only in Lahore, 2,106 FIRs have been registered against persons involved in different violations during partial lockdown in the city. More than 198,200 citizens have been checked at these pickets so far and inquired the reasons of their movement in the city whereas more than 187,473 persons have been issued warning, requesting them to contain their unnecessary movement and go back to their homes and stay safe.

More than 4,372 citizens involved in unnecessary movement were released after taking warranty bonds from them as not to move again in city other than in emergency situation. Around 175,919 vehicles, including 99,575 motorcycles, 25,962 rickshaws, 5,094 taxis, 36,029 cars and 9,259 bigger vehicles were stopped on pickets and vehicles owners were issued warnings for their unnecessary movement. Around 7,143 vehicles have been impounded in different police stations involved in violations.