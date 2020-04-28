Traders in Bannu protest against lockdown

BANNU: Traders here on Monday staged a protest against the imposition of the coronavirus-related lockdown restrictions.

The traders from the main bazaar in the Bannu city gathered outside the Bannu Press Club and demanded the government to allow them to reopen their shops. The protesting traders were led by their representatives Manan Khan and Qaiser Khan. Speaking on the occasion, they said that the traders could no longer afford to shut their businesses so the government should allow them to operate.

They asked the government to relax the lockdown by easing the restrictions. The traders said that they would run into financial difficulties if they were not allowed to run their businesses. The traders said they had to pay rent of shops and the utility bills besides paying other expenses.­