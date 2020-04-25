Light rain in ICT forecast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: The weathermen have forecast light rain in Islamabad and Rawalpindi today (Saturday), the first day of the fasting month of Ramazan. According to the rainfall will be caused by a shallow westerly wave affecting central parts of the country. On Saturday, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Light rain is expected in Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat and Potohar region.