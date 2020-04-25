Sindh govt giving false impression Centre imposing its decisions, says PTI leader

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s central deputy secretary-general Ashraf Qureshi said on Friday the policy of the federal government on the lockdown and cooperation with the Sindh government was very clear, but the provincial government had been falsely giving the impression that the federation was imposing its decisions.

He was addressing a press conference at the Insaf House, along with the party’s local leaders. Qureshi said the Sindh government was only putting up banners outside the Ehsaas Emergency Cash centers – a federal government package for the needy people affected by the lockdown.

“We had said earlier that if the Sindh government wants to impose a lockdown in the province, then it should do it properly with proper planning,” he said. He said the provincial government had failed to impose an effective lockdown and was only focusing on press conferences and issuing notifications.

In the current scenario, provincial ministers were not on the same page and there were a complete disagreement and clear confusion in their statements, he added. He said, “If the provincial government orders the opening of a business, then it is also the job of the provincial government to implement the SOPs. If the Sindh government’s strategy is right, then why are the cases increasing?” The PTI leader said.

He said the provincial government had failed in every way in tackling the coronavirus crisis. He said the government must answer where the rations were distributed. “This government is blaming its failure on the federation. People do not have food and have been protesting on the roads on a daily basis,” he said.

He said the Sindh government was spreading fear and panic among people. “Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that a smart lockdown should be imposed in the province. We urge the chief minister not to spread fear. This is a natural pandemic and everyone has to face it together,” he said.

Scholars had requested the federal government to devise SOPs for the mosques during Ramazan, and after consultation with them, Punjab and other provinces would impose a smart lockdown during the holy month, he said.

Except Karachi, Sindhs ministers are not seen anywhere in the rest of the province, he said. “They are just sitting in their bungalows and holding press conferences. We have to go out among the people to solve the problems,; nothing happens with the verbal deposit,” he said.

Mentioning the party’s relief work, Qureshi said that his party had been distributing food and rations to the people on a daily basis. He also paid tributes to all the media representatives who were performing their duties in a difficult time.

Qureshi was accompanied by PTI leaders Arsalan Faisal Mirza, Irfan Niyazi, Faisal Shahid and others. Later, Shankar Lal Wadhwani, the head of the Pakistan Hindu Panchayat, announced at the press conference he was joining the PTI and said he had been inspired by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for the country. Qureshi congratulated Wadhwani on joining the party and said his joining would strengthen the party in the province.