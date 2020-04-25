Scottish Muslims urged to pray at home in Ramadan

EDINBURGH: Scotland’s Muslim community is being urged to “pray at home and stay at home” during the holy month of Ramadan.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said this year’s celebrations will have to be “different”. He is one of many Muslims who are observing fasting during the Ramadan period, with those taking part forbidden from eating or drinking between sunrise and sunset.

Speaking during the Scottish government’s daily Covid-19 briefing, Yousaf said: “This Ramadan will be challenging. Ramadan by its nature in normal times involves social interaction, we break fast with family and friends.

“The first fast of the month, which was today, I would in normal times be breaking with my parents and with my siblings. In normal times we pray as a congregation every single day. However this Ramadan has to be different. The laws, regulations and guidelines must continue to be followed to help us protect the NHS and crucially save lives.

“This will be hard, but we will continue to connect with each other by other means, such as by using various digital platforms. So my message is a clear one – fast at home, pray at home and stay at home, and help us protect the NHS and help us to save lives.”

He spoke after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon acknowledged Ramadan will be “particularly difficult” this year. She said: “This will be tough for our Muslim communities not to be able to host people in their homes, or visit friends and family, or to attend local mosques. The sacrifices everybody is making, and these are big sacrifices, are having a positive impact.”

Meanwhile, Jason Leitch, the Scottish government’s national clinical director, hailed the “outstanding contribution of Scotland’s faith communities” during the Covid-19 crisis. “Their commitment to helping others is always evident but it is even more appreciated right now,” he said.