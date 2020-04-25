SCCI demands KP traders return from China

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has urged the Foreign Affairs Ministry to take measures for an early repatriation of traders belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stranded in China after the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

The demand was made during a meeting held under chairmanship of SCCI President Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz here at the Chamber’s House on Friday. SCCI Senior Vice President Shahid Hussain, Vice President Abdul Jalil Jan, Anjuman-e-Tajaran Peshawar Chairman, Shaukat Ali Khan, former representatives of the trade bodies Ghazanfar Bilour, Riaz Arshad, Mohammad Afzal and Adeel Rauf were present at the meeting. They expressed concern over the fact that 90 per cent of the Pakistani traders stuck up in China were from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They lamented that the government had not taken steps for their early return.

The participants of the meeting urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take steps on an emergency basis for the repatriation of stranded traders from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in China to reunite them with families in Ramazan.