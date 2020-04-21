EBM, Telenor Pakistan donate to PM COVID-19 Relief Fund

ISLAMABAD: The English Biscuits Manufacturers (EBM) has donated Rs100 million to Prime Minister Relief Fund for COVID-19.

In a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, through a video link, Dr. Zeelaf Munir, MD and CEO English Biscuits Manufactures (EBM) made a commitment to donate Rs100 million to the PM Relief Fund for COVID-19.

Dr. Munir appreciated the government as well as the prime minister for their tireless efforts as well as for the preventive measures taken to overcome the public-health challenge and to safeguard the nation’s community and economy. With regard to her company's role in facilitating the government in their campaign against the COVID-19, she said, “EBM has made a commitment to support the government in its efforts to provide food and relief to millions of deserving households during the lockdown. We have also donated medical equipment to enable the provision of better healthcare at hospitals”.

“At this time of crisis, the corporate community and the civil society must unite & contribute additional resources in order to help eliminate hunger, disease and poverty, while also paving way for an early economic recovery,” she said. The donation was appreciated by the prime minister.

Meanwhile, CEO Telenor Pakistan Irfan Wahab Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and presented a cheque for Rs50 million as donation to the PM’s Corona Relief Fund.

SAPM on Overseas Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bokhari and Senator Faisal Javed were also present during the meeting. The CEO Telenor also committed Rs1.6 billion towards relief activities including provision of testing kits and PPEs to the medical staff, e-learning, digital skills and food ration etc.

He informed the prime minister that like other telecom companies, Telenor Pakistan was also facilitating its users to contribute toward the PM’s Corona Relief Fund by sending SMSes at 6677. The amount contributed by Telenor users will directly go to the PM Relief Fund.

The prime minister appreciated the contribution of Telenor Pakistan towards provision of relief to corona affected population.

In a related development, Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed met Prime Minister Imran Khan and donated one-day salary of Pakistan Railways employees amounting to Rs50.185 million.