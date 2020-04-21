Foreign diplomats visit NCOC

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of foreign diplomats including ambassadors/high commissioners & defence attaches from 19 countries visited National Command & Operation Centre (NCOC).

On arrival at the NCOC the delegation was received by Lieutenant General Hamood uz Zaman Khan, National Coordinator NCOC, says a press release on Monday. The delegation was given detailed brief on the scale, scope of NCOC, National COVID-19 response architecture, National COVID overview and Pakistan’s response paradigm.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms & Special Initiative Asad Umar briefed the visiting delegation on COVID-19 situation and its impact on various sectors of Pakistan and containment efforts made so far to mitigate the challenges and provision of best possible services to common people in line with PM vision.

Dr Zafar Mirza, SAPM Health gave health overview and Pakistan’s COVID-19 response. The delegation was apprised in detail on epidemiological aspects of COVID-19 and efforts at all levels.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Khusro Bakhtiar briefed the dignitaries about financial assistance extended by World Bank, IMF, ADB and thanked the G-20 members for their assistance in grace period to focus on COVID-19 challenges.