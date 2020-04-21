Working class yet to receive relief package

LAHORE :Labour leaders have praised the government step of cutting the interest rates from 13 to 9 percent saying that the business class has lauded the step.

The leadership of Pakistan Mazdoor Mahaz and Mutahida Labour Federation Shaukat Chaudhry, Nazeer Shahzad, Muhammad Yaqoob, Fazl-e-Wahid, Hanif Ramay, Advocate Ishtiaq Chaudhry and Muhammad Akbar said the ground realities were that despite the provision of the relief package the working class was engulfed in severe problems and had not received the benefits of any relief packages. They have not been paid their wages on termination from employment.