CIA arrest gangsters

Islamabad:The Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA), during a crackdown on anti-social elements, have arrested gangsters active in different vicinities of the twin-cities of Rawalpindi and recovered narcotics and valuables from their custody, police said.

SP (investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted special team under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including Sub-Inspector Tariq Rauf, Mustaiq Butt, ASI Mohsin along with other officials successfully arrested three accused including two POs.

They have been identified as Yasir Khursheed resident of Farans Colony, Syed RaizHaider Naqvi resident of Korang Town and Khurram Mushtaq resident of District Rawalpindi and recovered 145 gram heroine.

Furthermore, Aabpara police arrested an accused Shah Anwer and recovered 20 wine bottles from him. Secretariat police arrested two accused, identified as Said Jameel and Abdul-Razzaq and recovered two 30-bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession, while police also arrested accused Abdul-Hameed involved in selling diesel illegally.

Ramna police arrested an accused Asif and recovered hashish from him. Khanna police arrested an accused Ayaz Khan and recovered 220 gram hashish from him. Sihala police arrested two drug pushers namely Haroon Rasheed and Asiq and recovered 125 gram heroine and 220 gram hashish from their possession.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further Investigation is underway from them. During special crackdown police teams nabbed 13 proclaimed offenders from various areas of the city DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed to intensify it.