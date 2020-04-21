24 culprits held

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police have arrested 24 culprits including a person wanted to police in various cases of burglaries and recovered cash, artificial jewelry, narcotics, wine, mobile phones, valuables and weapons from them, a police spokesman.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed issued directions to all zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in anti-social activities. Owing these efforts, SP (Sadder) Omer Khan constituted a special police team under the supervision of DSP (Margalla) Malik Abid Ikram including SHO, Karachi Company police station Sub-Inspector Saleem Raza, ASI Hakim Khan along with others who worked hard and succeeded to arrest accused namely Taswer Hussain who was involved in burglaries in various areas of Twin cities and wanted in numerous cases of dacoity and theft. Police team has also recovered cash, artificial jewelry, valuables and mobile phones from him.