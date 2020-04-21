Fishermen have high hopes from freshwater flow in delta

HYDERABAD: Natural custodians of the mangrove forests along the coast are hopeful that early flow of water from the River Indus to the sea will benefit the delta ecosystem.

Mangrove scientists believe that timely river water flow to the delta helps natural seed growth on mangroves, which helps the dependent marine species thrive as well. Mangroves grow best in coastal saline and brackish water.

Fayyaz Rasool, manager marine pollution control department at Karachi Port Trust (KPT), has been associated with mangroves plantation for a long time. He said the river flows in to the delta through its creeks in Thatta and Sujawal districts, and the freshwater helps dilute the salinity in seawaters.

Presently, mangrove forests exist along the coast of Sindh on saline mud. Growth of these essential trees and shrubs is threatened when the river water flow is low.

Rasool calls it the weather system change this year, in which winter continued up till the end of March instead of mid-February. “After several years, the delta has received freshwater of the River Indus, which will support the dependent biodiversity, not just mangroves, but also valuable fish species that reside under these marine plants.”

He said the recent heat waves in Karachi were enough of an eye opener. “It was time to be serious about saving essential coastal vegetation, which may help lessen the effects of heat, especially on humans,” he added.

Talking about the release of water downstream Kotri, he mentioned the famous Water Accord 1999, and said it was necessary to maintain the delta’s biodiversity. “The government at last agreed to release 10 million acre feet (maf) water downstream Kotri.”

However, the delta is yet to receive the quantity of freshwater mandated by the Water Accord. This year, the river received more water, which helped the downstream flow, increasing hope in the hearts of fishermen.

Community activists, with experience of travelling through sea channels from mangroves forests on fishing boats, said these plants provide home to different marine species like fish, shrimps and crabs. It also attracts bird species, both local and migratory, some of which stay there permanently, while others return back to their native lands after end of winter in March every year.

Apart from this, these marine forests are considered natural shields along the coast that help avoid natural calamities, like cyclones and tsunamis. However, the mangroves groves have shrunk alarmingly, exposing communities residing along the entire coast, including Karachi city, to disasters.

Saeedul Islam, natural resources management (NRM) officer at WWF-Pakistan, who looks after mangroves plantation in Sindh and Balochistan coastal areas, said the freshwater of the river always benefits the entire ecosystem, including mangroves forests.

He calls it the process of ecological restoration, which was necessary to maintain healthy marine life. The current flows, though bode well for the ecosystem, it was a long healing process, he said.

“WWF has planted around 27,000 hectares in Sindh and Balochistan coast till date in different clusters,” he said, adding that the fund was preparing to plant mangroves on an additional 4,000 hectares in the Keti Bunder area.

They have developed three nurseries for seedling, which they would get from plants in June and July. “The seedlings would be planted during August, September and October.” There are three mangrove species on Pakistan’s coast - Avicennia marina, Rhizophora mucronata and Aegiceras corniculatum.

Besides WWF, many other organisations have been involved in the reforestation of mangroves and conservation in coastal areas. UNDP Green Environmental Facility (GEF) Small Grants Programme’s former spokesman claims to have planted around 9,000 acres from 2006 to 2019 under 13 projects in Thatta and Sujawal districts.

Previous data shows that mangroves covered around 600,000 hectares in Sindh, of which hardly 128,000 hectares were left till 2019.

Though, the government has imposed ban on cutting of mangroves, certain people defy the official order and continue cleaning these precious plants for commercial gains by selling it as firewood in urban and suburban areas. Locals also use the plant as fodder.

Environmentalists link destruction of mangroves to the increasing marine pollution and receding river flow. Local activists blame the forest department and coastal agencies for these violations, as the illegally cut trees are brought on boats to jetties for sale.

Activists and community people were hopeful that better freshwater flow would push the sea backwards and improve their livelihoods. Rising sea levels have eaten away flourishing villages and fertile lands, forcing thousands to migrate to other areas for better opportunities.

The reduction of mangroves cover, reportedly started from 1966 to 1998, because of unavailability or shortage of river flow. It has had negative impacts on the mangroves ecosystem. The community people said the river flow used to bring more quantity of silt with it through different creeks, which have made the delta. Now they want the government authorities and those involved in forest restoration to save the delta, which provides livelihoods to those living along the system.