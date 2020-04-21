Two more test positive for coronavirus in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Two more suspected patients tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday while the results of four foreign members of the Tableeghi Jamaat were declared negative in the district. District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah and focal person for the coronavirus control in the district Dr Muhammad Niaz said that two under treatment patients at the Qazi Medical Complex (QMC), Noorul Bashar of Khat Killey and Jamila of Khattak Building in Nowshera Cantt, tested positive for the Covid-19. They said that there were four patients under treatment at the QMC while another one was admitted on Monday. Similarly, they said two coronavirus patients at the District Headquarters Hospital were admitted. The officials added that four more foreign members of the Tableeghi Jamaat who had tested negative for the coronavirus were sent to the Tableeghi Markaz, Islamabad, for their onward journey to their respective countries. They said that now only two foreign religious preachers were left at the Mian Rashid Hussain Shaheed Hospital in Pabbi while three others were quarantined at the Tableeghi Markaz, Nowshera. Expressing concern over ignoring health protocol and lockdown, the officials said that the people must follow government instructions and stay home to prevent the spread of fast-travelling viral infection.