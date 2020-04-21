close
Tue Apr 21, 2020
April 21, 2020

Man killed in police encounter

Peshawar

April 21, 2020

PESHAWAR: A man, who had allegedly made his daughter hostage in a room after killing a neighbour was shot dead during an encounter in Kaga Wala village, officials said on Monday. An official said that one Sher Akbar, who was a drug addict, allegedly killed Imran over a petty issue and locked himself up in a room by taking his minor daughter Iqra hostage. The official alleged the accused opened fire on the police party. However, he was killed when the cops retaliated. His daughter was safely recovered.

