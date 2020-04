Qatar confirms first virus cases at World Cup sites

DOHA: Qatar reported on Wednesday that five coronavirus cases have been detected in workers at three World Cup stadiums, the first confirmed instances among those involved in 2022 tournament projects.

The Gulf nation has reported a total of seven deaths, 3,711 COVID-19 infections and 406 recoveries since March 6 but had not previously disclosed any positive tests from workers at World Cup sites.

"The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC) has confirmed that two staff members who work for an SC Contractor on the Al-Thumama Stadium project have tested positive for COVID-19," organisers said in a statement to AFP.

"In addition, three workers, one working on the Al-Rayyan Stadium project and two on the Al-Bayt Stadium project, have tested positive." Qatar is building seven new stadiums for the tournament, one of which has officially opened, while one existing venue was refurbished ahead of 2022.

Building work for the stadiums and infrastructure to host the global soccer spectacle has continued through the crisis. The SC said workers with symptoms are examined on site with suspected cases reported and referred for testing at accredited hospitals.