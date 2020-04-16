Elite capture

This refers to the article, 'Among the luckiest' (April 5) by Dr Farrukh Saleem. If we want the economy of Pakistan to take off, the government’s footprint has to fade. Deregulation, and one-window access to entrepreneurs, along with an end to bureaucratic red tape, has to come.

How long further will the elite capture of this country’s resources go on? They are not going to change their spots. The civil society has to organise itself and put them in their place.

Mohib Asad

Islamabad