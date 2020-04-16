Vehicles impounded

MANSEHRA: The traffic police on Wednesday impounded a large number of taxicabs and other passenger vehicles over violation of travel restriction amid Covid-19 epidemic in the district. Jamal Zeb, the head of traffic police, said that the traffic police mobile unit was also conducting an awareness campaign on Covid-19 in those areas where positive cases were reported. “Our mobile unit took part in a special drive in Dodial, Gari Wal and adjoining localities wherefrom corona cases have frequently been reported,” Jamal Zeb added. He also sought transporters’ help in maintaining writ of the government during the current lockdown.