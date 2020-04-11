Mansehra locality locked down

MANSEHRA: The district administration has completely locked down Gari Wall area after almost 70 percent positive cases of the pandemic are reported from the area alone.The district administration had locked down almost 50 households in Gari Wall area when a cleric and his nephew, who had returned from the US, tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

The district administration had enhanced deployment of police personnel and restricted out and in entry of locals as well as other people in order to contain further spread of Covid-19 in the district.