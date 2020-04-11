Online viva of PhD scholar

LAHORE:In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Government College University (GCU) Lahore has arranged its first online viva of a PhD candidate of Political Science, Ms Sadia Rafiq, who completed her research on the topic related to Sunni minorities in Iran. An external examiner, Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid, the Dean, Faculty of Behavioral & Social Sciences at Punjab University Lahore, conducted the PhD viva via Skype, while another examiner, Prof Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed Chaudhry, the former Dean of Bahauddin Zakria University Multan, was present in person at the GC University campus.

Ms Sadia Rafiq did her research under the supervision of GCU Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt. SOPs prescribed by the government regarding social distancing were strictly observed during the viva.

Later, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi presented the PhD notification to Dr Sadia Rafiq, saying that the unusual situation due to Covid-19 posed additional challenges to all communities so it was the need of the hour that we use innovative ways to tackle these challenges.