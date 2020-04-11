Call to allow Quran publishing

LAHORE:The Quran Publishers Association has demanded the government allow reopening of the Quran publishing presses and selling stores before the start of holy month of Ramazan to enable believers to strengthen their link with the Holy Quran which, as commanded by Allah and His Messenger, contains the healing for all bodily and spiritual ailments, including the coronavirus.

The president of Quran Publishers Association Kashif Iqbal and other office-bearers on Friday demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan and religious affairs minister Noorul Haq Qadri that coronavirus has been a tough test for believers both physically and spiritually since they have been barred from going to mosques. They said the strategy to avert the virus necessitated that believers should strengthen their link with Quran to seek the blessings of Almighty Allah. Since the believers could not pray and read Quran in mosques; therefore, the government should reopen Quran publishing and purchasing at the shops so that millions of them could read Quran at their homes and seek averting of the coronavirus from Allah Almighty. The Quran publishers assured the government that if government reopened their publishing presses and selling stores, they would fully abide by the protective measures announced by the government.