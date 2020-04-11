Cop steals mobile during house raid

LAHORE A constable stole a cell phone from a house during raid against kite flying in Wahdat Colony.

SP Iqbal Town has suspended the constable and initiated inquiry against him. The constable stole the phone, hid it behind spool and then switched the cell off. A video footage exposed the theft.

tortured: Armed people subjected three people to severe torture on fight of children in the City Raiwind police limits on Friday morning. Police responded to the emergency late. The victims have been identified as Shakeel Ahmad, Ali Hassan and Nasrullah while the accused persons have been identified as Faisal, Nadeem and Mustafa.

found dead: An 80-year-old man was found dead in a local graveyard in the Green Town area on Friday. The elderly man, yet to be identified, was a beggar, police claimed and suspected he might have died nat

Christian police staff get gifts: DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed distributed Easter gifts and cash among the Christian police officials and employees of his office in connection with Good Friday and Easter.

SSP Operations Lahore Muhammad Naveed and other police officers were also present. Easter gifts and cash were distributed among ASI Solomon Amanat Masih, Constable Sarfraz Munir, Constable Sanay Ishaq, Senior Clerk Pervaiz Yaqoob, Junior Clerk Safdar Ashiq, sweepers Shahid Masih, Pervaiz Masih, Yousaf Mashi, Ashraf Masih and Amjad Masih.

DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed expressed solidarity with the Christian community on the occasion of Good Friday and Easter and said that Lahore police were partner in the festivities and delights of Easter with the Christian employees.

He said that it was an honour to participate in the happy movements of Good Friday and Easter with the Christian employees as they were part and parcel of police force and performing duties shoulder to shoulder with their Muslim colleagues. Rai Babar Saeed acknowledged the splendid services of Christian police officers and officials for the citizens pertaining to control of crime and community policing.

He said that Police Jawans belonging to the Christian community laid their lives in the line of duty for the protection of life and property of the citizens. Rai Babar Saeed greeted the Christian community on the occasion of Good Friday and coming Easter, announcing two holidays for them.

The Christian police employees of DIG Operations Lahore office expressed their gratitude on the gesture of love and kindness by the DIG and said that all Christian community would observe Easter and Good Friday at home in the wake of impending danger of coronavirus in the City.

transferred: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed has transferred 354 clerical staff members under the departmental reforms policy.

The clerical staff had been deputed at the same slot for over 15 years. The SSP Admin said the staff had been transferred under three-year rotation policy. He said it would also eliminate lobbies.

The transferred officials included senior clerks, junior clerks, assistants, stenographers and Naib qasids. They have been transferred from Operations Wing to Investigation Wing and vice versa. Some of the staff members were transferred to the Security Division. The SSP Admin directed them to join duties at the posting places till April 13.