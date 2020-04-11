MQM-P asks poor citizens to apply for Ehsaas programme

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan in a meeting on Friday requested the underprivileged citizens to immediately apply for the federal government's Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme to receive a relief amount.

The MQM-P held a meeting of its coordination committee at the central office of the Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation (KKF) to review the ongoing efforts of the party and the party-linked charity in providing relief to the people affected due to the lockdown. The meeting was headed by the party's convenor, Dr Khaliq Maqbool Siddiqi.

The participants of the meeting discussed the ongoing coronavirus crisis and the government's response. They also reviewed the KKF’s efforts to provide relief to the people affected. The Participants said the Sindh government had been extending the lockdown to limit the spread of the virus. “Karachi is the commercial hub of the country where people across the country come to earn livelihood. The KKF is ready to provide relief to people of all faiths and ethnicity, and will expand its relief activities,” the party said in a statement. Those who attended the meeting included MQM-P leaders Aamir Khan and Kunwar Naveed.