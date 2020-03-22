COVID-19 advisory issued for officials protecting foreigners

KARACHI: The Sindh police’s Special Protection Unit (SPU), which is dedicated to protecting foreigners working on different projects across the province, especially on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has issued a contingency plan for dealing with the worst-case scenario with regard to COVID-19.

Sharing the details of the plan, officials said that coronavirus is a serious public health issue around the world, including in Pakistan, as several cases have been reported in the country.

They said that in order to prevent an outbreak of the disease, the higher authorities have decided to take preventive and control measures as well as to prepare a comprehensive contingency plan to deal with such a situation.

General precautions

All the SPU officials are directed to use the following precautions at their respective places of duty and residences as well as in the public. They are not to shake hands or have close contact with anyone. There will be no general roll call. Assembly will be conducted at the CPEC camps. They are to remain wearing masks and gloves while performing their duties in public places. During their duties, they are to maintain a distance of at least three feet from each other, and wash their hands with warm soap water for at least 20 seconds every time.

They are to avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. They are to cover their mouth and nose with a tissue when they cough or sneeze. They are to refrain from reusing tissues after coughing, sneezing or blowing their nose.

They are to clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched, such as mobile phones, desk phones, keyboards, remote controls, countertops, refrigerators and door handles. They are to minimise direct contact with others who may be unwell or who are vulnerable to illnesses. They are to get vaccinated against flu if they have not already. Since there is currently no cure and vaccine for this pandemic, they are advised to take all precautionary measures to avoid getting infected.

Security measures

No SPU official is allowed to enter the unit’s headquarters without being called or having a prior engagement. The admin officers are ordered to ensure that no guest or member of the public enters any of the CPEC camps without prior approval of the relevant authority. The SPU admin officers and officials posted at the CPEC camps and on fixed duty are ordered to send their applications or appeals via WhatsApp, courier or fax to ensure that their appearance is mandatory. Awareness walks, lectures and advisories are to be arranged and circulated among the CPEC camps.

Treatment, management

In case any official shows any symptom of COVID-19, such as fever, uneasiness, shortness of breath or dry cough, are to be immediately be kept at an isolated barrack and room at their respective camps. This information is to be immediately communicated to everyone concerned and the patients rushed to respective civil hospitals.