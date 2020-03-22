close
March 22, 2020
OCC
Our crime correspondent
March 22, 2020

SHOs to release accused involved in bailable offences

RAWALPINDI: In view of Coronavirus pandemic, all Station Head Officers (SHOs) in Rawalpindi Division have been authorised to release detainees arrested for bailable offences.

As per police spokesperson, the decision has been made in view of the alarming coronavirus situation in the country.

The spokesperson said data on the accused involved in bailable offences was being collected.

