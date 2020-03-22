SHOs to release accused involved in bailable offences

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: In view of Coronavirus pandemic, all Station Head Officers (SHOs) in Rawalpindi Division have been authorised to release detainees arrested for bailable offences.
As per police spokesperson, the decision has been made in view of the alarming coronavirus situation in the country.
The spokesperson said data on the accused involved in bailable offences was being collected.
