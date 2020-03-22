Corona Rescue Helpline opens

LAHORE : Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar inaugurated Corona Rescue Helpline 1190 at Rescue Headquarters to provide awareness and assistance to suspected coronavirus victims in Punjab, to reduce panic and to provide safe transportation to corona patients to the designated health facility by rescue teams.

The Punjab governor, Rescue Punjab DG along with senior officers prayed for the country’s safety from the spread of the pandemic and world at large.

The Punjab governor said CORONA Rescue Helpline had been launched to avoid panic in the country and provide guidance to all those victims who are suffering from fever, flu and shortness of breath, etc. Corona Rescue Helpline would definitely improve the coordination between the public, Health Department and hospitals as all flu and fever are not related to coronavirus, therefore, people should not panic. He appreciated the efforts of the rescue team for making functional the Helpline 1190 on an emergency basis and training of paramedics for providing 24/7 assistance to the public. He hoped that the helpline would decrease the burden on hospitals by provision of timely guidance while rescuers would be able to safely respond to the coronavirus emergencies.