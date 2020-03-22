Nicvd Sukkur Performed First Paediatric Open Heart Surgery Sucessfully

Sukkur: The Paediatric Cardiothoracic surgery team at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases Sukkur performed a successful open heart surgery procedure on a 5 year old baby. NICVD has created history in the cardiac care on Thursday, March 19, 2020 when a two-member team of surgeons led-by Dr. Shohail Khan Bangash (Head of Paeds Cardiac Surgery, NICVD) & Dr. Muhammad Iqbal (Paeds Cardiac Surgeon, NICVD) along with anesthesiologist Dr. Amin Khuwaja performed the first, free of charge open heart surgery on the baby.

The Surgeons said that the baby from Sukkur who was diagnosed to have atrial septal defect, baby is stable and recovering, they said when the patient’s parents were told that your child would be operated upon near to his abode was overwhelmed with joy and added the people of Sukkur and adjoining areas are jubilant over the successful open heart surgery on the baby in an area closeby. They said that the baby will be able to live a normal, healthy life no different from any other child his age.

Congratulating NICVD’s surgeons team, Executive Director of NICVD Professor Nadeem Qamar stated that this is a huge achievement of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases to perform first paeds open heart surgery at NICVD Sukkur100% free, because this major cardiac surgery used to be done only in big cities of the country or abroad.***