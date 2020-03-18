Body formed to review virus effects on economy: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE :Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Punjab government is fully aware about the threat of coronavirus and all the administrative arrangements for dealing with coronavirus have been completed.

There is a complete liaison with the federal government over coronavirus issue. The government will not take such decisions which create the atmosphere of panic and fear.

A meeting of Cabinet Standing Committee was held under the chairmanship of the chief minister to cope up with coronavirus. A special committee has been constituted under the supervision of Punjab Finance Minister to review the effects of coronavirus on economy. Whereas, in order to deal with coronavirus at local level, committees will also be set up at district level under the supervision of deputy commissioners comprising members of civil society.

The chief minister directed to review making of masks, safety kits and sanitisers at local level. The meeting was informed that NDMA would provide 10,000 safety suits within a week; 1,000 safety kits have reached, whereas, 5,000 more kits would soon be supplied. He said that all-out measures would be taken for the safety of doctors and paramedical staff in the hospitals. Safety kits and masks are being provided to the doctors and paramedical staff in the hospitals. Available resources should be utilised in a logical manner to cope up coronavirus. Healthy person does not need face mask, provision of face masks and other necessitates to the paramedical staff will be ensured. Those who are involved in masks hoarding will be dealt with an iron hand. Around 90,000 masks have been recovered during operations against hoarders in Rawalpindi and Lahore. The quarantine will be established for more than 3,000 corona affected patients in the labour colony of Multan. Hostels rooms of educational institutions will be used for isolation. He directed that medical check-up of passengers, arriving from other provinces should be conducted at bus stands. A helpline should be established for providing awareness of coronavirus at district and central level. A briefing was given about precautionary measures being taken by the government to save from coronavirus and the participants of the meeting gave their recommendations in this regard.

firing: Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned unprovoked firing by India on Line of Control. Usman Buzdar expressed his deep grief over the martyrdom of Pakistan army soldier and urged the international community to take notice of unprovoked firing by Indian forces. Unprovoked firing is ample proof of the failure and cowardice of the Indian army.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the sad demise of Zafar Lashari, a famous novelist of Saraiki language. The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family. He prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family members.