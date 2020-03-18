230 professional alm seekers held

Islamabad : Islamabad Police have launched special crackdown against professional alm seekers and their handlers with the purpose to curb this menace and nabbed 230 beggars.

Following directions of DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed, special teams have been constituted to ensure arrest of beggars’ handlers while legal process is ensured to register FIRs against the professional alm-seekers. These teams arrested 230 professional beggars from various areas of the city during last 24 hours.

DIG Islamabad has directed to shift child beggars at Shelters Homes and Protection Centers so that Centers for their proper upbringing and make them a responsible citizen.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has said that this social evil would be curbed and those backing the professional beggars would be dealt with an iron hand. He said that strict action would be taken against those beggars found around commercial centers, signals and other business areas.

Specials squads have the purpose to curb begging practice and performance of these squads is being reviewed on daily basis.

DIG said this campaign against the professional alm-seekers will be made more effective and strict action to be taken against those who force children and women to adopt the ugly business.