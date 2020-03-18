Pakistan Army soldier martyred in Indian firing from across LoC

ISLAMABAD: A sepoy of the Pakistan Army on Tuesday embraced martyrdom while responding to unprovoked firing of Indian forces in the Shahkot sector along the Line of Control (LoC), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

Indian Army troops had resorted to unprovoked fire in the sector with heavy weapons. The Pakistan Army responded effectively to the Indian forces’ fire and targeted the post that initiated fire, inflicting heavy losses on the enemy in terms of men and material, the ISPR said. During the exchange of fire, it added, one brave soldier, Sepoy Wajid Ali, 20, resident of District Dadu, embraced martyrdom while valiantly responding to Indian ceasefire violations.