Meghan Markle set to take big decision on returning to UK for Invictus Games

Meghan Markle is rumoured to be making a high-profile return to the UK this summer alongside Prince Harry for an event for the countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

Speaking with The Mirror, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said that it would be “unthinkable” for the Duchess of Sussex to skip the event.

The royal commentator noted that Meghan’s absence could be seen as distancing herself from the royal spotlight.

With Birmingham set to host the Games in 2027, Meghan is expected to stand firmly by Harry, noted the expert, adding that she wants to show the world their commitment to the cause.

“It would be unthinkable for Meghan not to appear at Invictus because it would look like she was hiding away, and she will stand by Harry no matter what,” he said.

Meanwhile, another royal expert Shane Watson told Prince William and Kate Middleton to “brace themselves” for Meghan’s comeback.

Watson told The Sunday Times, “Of all the royals, William and Kate are the ones who will need to assume the brace position when the Sussex show rolls into town and, unfortunately for them, Meghan's year has started with a mega boosting bang.”

As per reports, Meghan’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, gained fresh attention after a technical glitch on its website briefly revealed stock levels.

Watson that it allowed fans to estimate that sales of her fruit spread may have reached £26.7 million.

“Thanks to a technical glitch on the website of the duchess's As Ever brand, shoppers were momentarily able to see how much of her product was left in stock, which then allowed some motivated sleuths to work out exactly how many boxes of her signature 'fruit spread' had been sold,” he added.

“Meghan was not coming back to the UK as the dutiful wife of the Invictus Games founder. She was never stepping onto the tarmac at Heathrow as the Yoko of the royal family, somewhat chastened by the cancelled Spotify deal, the reduced Netflix deal and the alleged backlash in the US where Wills and Kate’s popularity polling outstrips theirs by some considerable amount.

“She will happily return now because it will be as one of the Californian business elite, flying the flag of mindful wealth and success — all of which is going to make it even harder than it would have for the Waleses to swallow, and even more gripping to watch for the rest of us.”