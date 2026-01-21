Prince Harry made history in 2023 by becoming the first senior British royal to take the stand in more than a century

Prince Harry, who is currently in Britain for his court appearance in privacy case, will begin his evidence a day earlier than expected.

Following this major development, the Duke is also expected to leave the country a day earlier.

This has been claimed by royal expert Cameron Walker in his tweet on Wednesday.

Harry will enter the witness box at the High Court at 11:30 today in his battle against the publisher.

The layers of the publisher have already finished opening defence case - much earlier than expected.

Two UK tabloids accused of phone hacking and other "unlawful information gathering" against Prince Harry and six high-profile figures insisted Tuesday they had relied on "legitimate" sources for their stories.

On the second day of an anticipated nine-week High Court trial, the Associated Newspapers Ltd began mounting its defence to alleged privacy breaches.

It rejects claims by Harry, pop icon Elton John and his husband David Furnish, and four other well-known figures that it illegally intercepted voicemail messages, listened in on phone calls and deceptively obtained private information.

The Prince, who sat in court on Monday and Tuesday, may now take the stand to give evidence as early as Wednesday.

Earlier, Harry was due to record statement on Thursday.

As per the AFP, it is the third and final case brought against a British newspaper publisher by Harry, who has called it his "mission" to take on the tabloids "for the greater good".

Harry made history in 2023 by becoming the first senior British royal to take the stand in more than a century, when he testified as part of his successful hacking claim against the MGN.