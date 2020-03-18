PDMA helpline

PESHAWAR: The competent authority has designated provincial helpline number (1700) at the Provencal Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) for providing guidance and information regarding coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to the general public with immediate effect.

The following doctors of Health Department would perform duties at the above helpline to provide technical guidance to the general public under the overall supervision of the secretary relief and the administrative structure for the operation of the helpline. Dr Pervez Khan (BS-17) PDSRU and Dr Abdur Rehman (BS-17) PDSRU. The helpline would be available to provide services from 9.00am to 9.00pm on a daily basis seven days a week.

The Director General Health Services, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, may post additional staff and increase the timing as and when required.