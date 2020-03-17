Indian state CM says Paracetamol is only medicine for COVID-19

AMARAVATI, India: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on a press conference commented that Paracetamol is the only medication for COVID-19 coronavirus, foreign media reported.

The CM’s comment has got the opposition raving, saying that he (Jagan) is behaving "ignorantly" and "irresponsibly" on the issue of coronavirus. Further into the conference, the CM said that COVID-19 is lethal for those who have comorbid conditions including blood pressure, asthma and kidney diseases.

"There is no need to panic about Coronavirus. Its impact is majorly on senior citizens aged above 60 years. It is dangerous to those suffering from diabetes, blood pressure, asthma and kidney diseases. For others, it is not so much dangerous. Paracetamol is the only medication for coronavirus," Reddy said on Sunday.

"In case anybody coming from foreign countries is found suffering from cough, cold and fever, bleaching powder should be sprayed on their belongings and things they use. The government is creating awareness on such precautions," he added.

The opposition has targeted Reddy on his statement about the State Election Commission, saying the chief minister is behaving "ignorantly" and "irresponsibly" on the issue of coronavirus.

"While Telangana CM had changed his stand and closed shops and theatres in his state, Jagan Reddy is speaking as if there is no need for any panic. This CM is behaving ignorantly and irresponsibly," said Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu.